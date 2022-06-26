Galway’s Senior Footballers qualify for All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final following dramatic quarter final win over Armagh

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s senior footballers are through to the All-Ireland Semi-Final after beating Armagh 4-1 on penalties following a dramatic Quarter Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

Padraic Joyce’s side had been leading by six points with the game going into injury time but two Armagh goals forced extra time with shocking scenes in the tunnel as the teams went in.

There was no separating the teams after another dramatic twenty minutes which saw Galway score a late goal from Cillian McDaid to bring the game to penalties.

Penalties from Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Rob Finnerty and Matthew Tierney secured the win and Galway will play Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final on Saturday the 9th of July,