Galway’s rental strikes history to be explored in study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The history of Galway’s rental strikes are to be explored in a new study on housing activism.

Researchers from the Community Action Tenants Union and Maynooth University want to hear from those who took part in the picketing in the early 70s.

It comes as record homelessness figures were revealed last month, with high numbers of university students deferring courses due to the lack of accommodation.

Fiadh Tubridy of CATU and Maynooth University explains the aim of the oral project: