21 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway’s rain and wind warning brought forward to 6 this evening
It will be unseasonably wet and windy on the Galway and Mayo coast from 6 this evening until 2 tomorrow morning
The Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been put in place as the remnants of ex-Hurricane Ernesto track towards Ireland.
Galway City Council is taking “precautionary steps” in Salthill – Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road and Car Park and Salthill Car Park are now all closed
The city council is also considering a possible road closure from D’Arcy Roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School.
Ballyloughane Beach Road in Renmore is also restricted to local access only.