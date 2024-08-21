Galway’s rain and wind warning brought forward to 6 this evening

It will be unseasonably wet and windy on the Galway and Mayo coast from 6 this evening until 2 tomorrow morning

The Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been put in place as the remnants of ex-Hurricane Ernesto track towards Ireland.

Galway City Council is taking “precautionary steps” in Salthill – Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road and Car Park and Salthill Car Park are now all closed

The city council is also considering a possible road closure from D’Arcy Roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School.

Ballyloughane Beach Road in Renmore is also restricted to local access only.