Galway’s public water supplies reach high compliance levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The quality of drinking water in Galway’s public supplies has been recorded as high.

There are 36 public supplies in the county and one in the city with all reaching 100% microbiological compliance and levels of over 99% in chemical compliance.

Nationally, 99.9% of samples complied with bacterial parameter limits and 99.6% complied with chemical parameter limits.

However, the latest report from the EPA has warned 52 treatment plants suppling water to over one million people are vulnerable to failure.

It says there is increasing uncertainty in Irish Water’s planning and delivery of critical improvements to water treatment plants which is making supplies vulnerable to failure.

The agency is also warning it will take Irish Water over 60 years to replace lead piping if the current pace is continued.