Galway’s PorterShed leads initiative to help Irish startups scale and expand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s PorterShed is leading a major initiative to help Irish startups scale and expand internationally.

The monthly virtual ‘First Fridays for Startups’ event delivers curated expert workshops, advisory panels and fireside chats with globally successful startup founders.

Central to the programme will be the opportunity for Irish startup founders to engage in 1-on-1 mentoring sessions with key employees and experts from the world’s leading multinationals.

These include Google, HubSpot, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Every month the delivery of the event will rotate around the country across a network of startup and innovation hubs, including PorterShed Galway.

Further information is available online at firstfridays.ie