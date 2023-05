Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Portershed has been chosen as one of five regional hubs for a major national start-up initiative.

Enterprise Ireland and InterTrade Ireland has launched the Halo Business Angel Network in the West.

Portershed has two facilties in the city, on Market Street and Bowling Green, providing work space for hundreds of start-up companies.

CEO Mary Rodgers explains what the HBAN initiative entails: