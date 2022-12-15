Galway’s Porter Shed creates 800 jobs created and fifty million euro income

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report, launched today, has found that Galway’s PorterShed has created over 800 jobs in its five years running.

PorterShed, based in Eyre Square, is an initative which creates coworking and collaborative space for Technology focused enterprises.

The KPMG study has found that along with the job creation, members of PorterShed also created almost €50m in employment income.

Speaking on Galway Talks, CEO, Mary Rodgers, says it’s a testament to the teamwork and collaboration: