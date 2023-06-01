Galway’s Patricia Forde is Ireland’s new Children’s Literature Laureate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway author Patricia Forde is Ireland’s new Children’s Literature Laureate or Laureate na nÓg.

The award-winning children’s author will hold the title from now until 2026.

Originally a primary school teacher, Patricia Forde is also a former Director of the Galway Arts Festival.

She co-founded the Baboro´ International Arts Festival for Children in Galway in the mid-1990s.

She writes for all ages in Irish and in English, and has published over 20 titles, including her award-winning first novel, ‘The Wordsmith’.

The Children’s Literature Laureate is an initiative of the Arts Council, administered by Children’s Books Ireland.

It’s also supported the Department of Children and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.