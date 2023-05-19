Galway’s new beach bye laws won’t be in place this summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New beach bye laws for Galway will NOT be in place for this summer.

Councillors in Connemara were told at yesterday’s meeting that the old bye-laws remain in place until the new laws are adopted, which is expected later in the year.

There was backlash when the draft bye-laws were first revealed, with concerns it would essentially ban watersports – a claim refuted by the county council.

Among the proposed measures are a ban on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of certain gear near swimmers.

Councillor Thomas Welby says discussions are ongoing with stakeholders: