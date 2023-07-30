Galway’s local authorities to provide discounted Bulky Goods event next month

Galway’s local authorities are organising a discounted Bulky Goods event for three weeks from this coming Monday

It’s a joint initiative with Barna Recycling and will cost a discounted 5 euro

The event will take place at the Ballinasloe, Clifden and Tuam Civic Amenity Sites and in the city at the Barna Recycling facility on the Headford Road

The Bulky Goods include sofas, 3-piece suites, wardrobes, bedside lockers, mattresses, bedframes, dining tables and chairs

The three weeks earmarked are from tomorrow (July 31st), to Saturday August 12th.