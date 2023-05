Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are to get 150 thousand euro under the Healthy Ireland Fund.

All 31 local authorities are set to receive funding and the money will support locally-led initiatives to enhance wellbeing among the population.

It’s targeted at all age groups, those living in disadvantaged communities and people with disabilities.

Minister for Public Health and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says it’s all about improving people’s wellbeing and mental health.