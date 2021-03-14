Galway’s local authorities received 3,200 environmental complaints in 2019

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s local authorities received over 3,700 environmental complaints in 2019.

The vast majority of cases related to litter and waste.

The figure has been revealed in the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest report on local authority enforcement activities.

Of the 3,200 complaints recorded in 2019, 1,700 were in Galway City, while a further 1,500 were recorded elsewhere in the county.

Generally, environmental complaints relate to litter and waste, with around 10 percent accounting for waste, noise and air complaints.

During 2019, there were over 5 thousand waste inspections carried out by both of Galway’s local authorities – these would include litter inspections and routine inspection of authorised waste operations.

They also cover non-routine inspections, such as fly-tipping, backyard burning, and unauthorised waste activites.

Galway County Council accounted for 3,250 of these inspections during 2019 – and took 250 enforcement actions during that year.

Galway City Council carried out a further 2,050 inspections during the same time, and also took 250 enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, in terms of prosecution, there were 31 waste prosecution cases taken in the county, while a further 8 were taken in Galway City.