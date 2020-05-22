Galway’s local authorities fail to collect vacant sites levy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Both of Galway’s local authorities failed to collect the vacant sites levy in 2019.

The vacant sites levy was established in 2015 to ensure that vacant lands in urban areas is brought into beneficial use.

Levies are due to be imposed at a rate of 7% of a site’s market value and the revenue is used by councils for housing.

However, according to a report by the Irish Independent, only 4 councils – in Dublin City, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wicklow – collected the levy, leaving more than 9 million euro in funding for housing untapped.

Among the 27 councils which did not collect the levy, 13 had active registers with details of the market valuations of their registered sites, 6 had registers but lacked market valuations, and 8 had no active registers at all.

According to the Independent’s report, Galway County Council was among those with no active register.

