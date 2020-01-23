Galway’s local authorities collaborate to educate teenagers on food waste

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s two local authorities have collaborated with the Environmental Protection Agency to educate secondary school students on food waste.

The project involves the production of an educational resource pack which is being rolled out to students studying Home Economics for their Junior Cert.

The resource pack provides information and tools which teach students about the link between food waste and climate change and how it can be prevented.

It’s been produced by Galway City Council, Galway County Council, as well as Roscommon and Mayo County Councils and St. Angela’s College in Sligo.

Spokesperson from the EPA, Odile Le Bolloch, says Irish homes generate over 200-thousand tonnes of food waste every year.