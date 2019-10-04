Galway’s local authorities begin cleanup operation following Storm Lorenzo

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City and County councils have begun clean up operations following strong winds and heavy rain overnight due to Storm Lorenzo.

A fresh yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway as the Storm moves across Ireland.

The county council have cleared fallen trees from several routes including the N65 Portumna to Killimor Road, The N59 between Moycullen and Oughterard, with crews currently working on a fall in Glenaclara East in Loughrea.

Over 2,000 homes and businesses are without power around the county this morning following strong overnight winds.

The largest area affected is in Kilcolgon where 1,000 ESB customers are without power.

That’s followed by 900 homes and businesses in the Letterfrack area and nearly 200 customers in the Salthill/Barna area that are without power.

ESB estimates service will be restored to all Galway customers by 11 o’clock this morning.

In the city, the only road still closed is a stretch of the Grattan Road in Salthill due to sand on the road.

City Council crews are expected to have the route cleared this morning.

Motorists in the city are being warned to be wary of surface water and spot flooding along back roads.