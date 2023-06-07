Galway’s Leaving Cert students generally happy with their first ever State Exam

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – For thousands of teenagers across Galway, the sun is setting on the first day of this year’s Leaving Cert exams.

This morning was English Paper One, followed by Home Economics in the afternoon.

While the exams have a three-week timetable, most of the mainstream subjects will be wrapped up within a fortnight.

David Nevin and Leah Hogarty were at the Mercy in Tuam to talk to students as they finished up English Paper One.

Meanwhile, Sarah Slevin was at Coláiste Muire Máthair in the city to get reactions there.