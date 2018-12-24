Current track
Galway’s leaders in strong call to action on climate change

Written by on 24 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s leaders are making a strong call as we aproach the end of the year for everyone to take action on climate change

Speaking on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme Mayor of Galway Neil McNelis and Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly say it is up to each individual to be conscious of this global problem.

Mayor McNelis says materialism is the cause and hard decisions need to be made.

Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly says the race to riches does not work and we all need to be less greedy.

Mayor McNelis and Bishop Kelly will be joined on the programme by County Cathaoirleach Sean O Tuairisg, Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Linda Peilow and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the Presbyterian and Methodist Church.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o clock news this evening and just after the 1 o clock news on Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Send this to a friend