12 October 2023

Galway’s JP McMahon says minimum wage increase will impact on eating out costs

Galway business man JP McMahon says many small and medium businesses feel the minimum wage increase will be “financially unsustainable” for them.

The 12 percent increase will bring wages up to 12 euro 70 per hour, but the rise is still less than the recommended 14 euro 80 National Living Wage.

However, the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association says the new increase will put additional strain on businesses.

City restaurant owner, Mr McMahon, says the wage increase will impact on eating out costs.

