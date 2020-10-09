Galway’s INTO representative pushes for clarification on Halloween break duration

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s I.N.T.O. representative is calling for clarification on reports that the Government is considering the upcoming Halloween break for schools across the country.

The Department of Education says no decision has been made, after the idea was briefly mentioned at a cabinet meeting this week as one of a number of options that could be considered to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Any extension of the mid term break may co-incide with further restrictions should level three fail to halt the spread of the virus.

I.N.T.O. Galway-Roscommon representative Tommy Greally, principal of Lavally National School, says an extended closure is not a black and white issue – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…