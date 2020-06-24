Galway’s Intensive Care Units currently empty of Covid-19 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are currently no cases of Covid-19 being treated in Galway’s ICUs.

University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have both reported no severe cases of the coronavirus are being treated in their respective critical care units.

The figure has dropped down from 2 last week at UHG, with 9 vacant critical care beds now available at the city based hospital, 3 at Galway Clinic and 1 at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

There are currently 5 patients being treated for confirmed cases of the virus at UHG, while 3 others are awaiting results of a Covid-19 test.

UHG currently has access to 11 vacant general care beds, while Portiuncula has no vacant beds as of last night.

Nationally, 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 9 suspected cases are currently being treated in ICU’s.

While Hospitals nationwide are also dealing with 37 confirmed cases and 146 suspected cases of coronavirus outside of their critical care units.