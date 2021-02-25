Galway’s incidence rate of COVID-19 second highest nationwide but hospitalisations falling

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rate of COVID 19 infection in Galway is now the second highest nationwide, however hospitalisations are on the decrease.

Galway has a 14 day incidence rate of 327.4, with Offaly reporting the highest 12 day rate at 415.6 per 100 thousand in population.

845 cases of the virus have been reported in Galway city and county over the last fortnight.

So far this week, Galway has reported some of the highest number of cases nationwide.

21 were recorded on Monday, 38 on Tuesday – the second highest number nationwide and 37 in last evening’s figures – the fourth highest nationwide.

However, there are some positive trends emerging in Galway with the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations seeing a steady decrease.

20 patients with the virus are receiving care at UHG today, while four are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

There are six patients in the ICU at UHG, with none in the ICU setting at Portiuncula Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Saolta Hospital Group has confirmed that vaccination of healthcare staff got underway at the vaccination base at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit today.

The group says it will use the coming weeks to identify and resolve any issues that may arise before beginning the use of such centres for the general public.