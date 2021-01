print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s level of COVID-19 infection is now the ninth highest in the country.

The 14 day incidence rate now stands at 892 in Galway, just behind Dublin which has a rate of 937.8.

2,302 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county over the last fortnight.

Monaghan has the highest rate of infection at 1,661, while Leitrim maintains the lowest rate at 280.9.