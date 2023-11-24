Galway’s Great Read 2023

Galway’s Great Read 2023 – Around the House and Mind the Dresser

Galway’s Great Read is an annual programme of events, organised by Galway Public Libraries during November. Its purpose is to promote our literary heritage, history and our unique culture, and foster an appreciation for its diversity and richness. Each year Galway’s Great Read commemorates a literary figure, historical event or literary genre through readings, poetry, exhibitions, talks and reminiscences of life in Galway and Ireland during a specific period.

This year our project is called Around the House and Mind the Dresser!

The aim of Around the House and Mind the Dresser is to highlight the rich musical and songwriting traditions of North and East Galway; to explore the various storytelling voices of South Connemara and our Islands; to re-ignite in our older audiences’ memories of times past and to inspire our younger generations to value and participate in this exploration of our Culture. The series of free events will be hosted by our branch libraries throughout the county and will concentrate on music and song collecting in North Galway; the musical traditions of East Galway; Sean nós singing from our Gaeltacht areas; storytelling in Connemara & South Galway and a residency in popular music in East Galway.

On the Night, Book Launch & Talk by Philip Duffy

On the Night is a new book that tells the story of some of Ireland’s greatest céilí bands. Written by Sligo native and well-known fiddle player, Philip Duffy, the publication brings to life the story of the musicians behind the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Senior Céilí Band Competition over a seventy-year period. This talk will focus on the musicians who played in The Aughrim Slopes Céilí Band (1953), The Leitrim Céilí Bands (1959 and 1962) and The Williamstown Girls Céilí Band (1952).

Friday 24th November 2.30 pm – Ballinasloe Library

Saturday 25th November 2.30 pm – Tuam Library

The Conlon Family, Milltown; their music, their story a talk by Áine Sheridan

Áine Sheridan will talk about P.J. Conlon and the Conlon music legacy, regarded as an accordion player supreme, P.J. was born in Milltown in 1892. He was among the first musicians in the USA to record traditional Irish music commercially. The talk will be accompanied by live music.

Saturday 25th November 1 pm– Tuam Library

Thursday 30th November 6.30 pm – Dunmore Library