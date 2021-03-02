Galway’s five day COVID-19 rate still significantly higher than neighbouring counties in West

print

The five day COVID-19 case average in Galway is reducing but is still significantly higher than neigbouring counties in the West.

Galway’s 5-day average stands at 39, while Mayo has a rate of 17 and Roscommon has a rate of 7.

The 14 day infection rate in Galway stands at 258, while the rate in Mayo stands at 232 and 114 in Roscommon.

Director of Public Health for the HSE West Dr. Breda Smyth says the rollout of vaccines and the gradual reopening of schools is providing some much needed hope.

However she has appealed to parents across the city and county not to congregate at school gates at drop off or collection and to wear a face covering.

Dr. Smyth says restrictions cannot be eased further until daily case numbers in Galway and other counties are reducing further – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…