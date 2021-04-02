Galway’s First Pop Up Walk In Test Centre Opens Today

print

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway’s first pop-up walk-in Covid-19 testing centre opens in the East of the County this morning.

The centre at the Town Hall Car Park in Ballinasloe, is aimed at catching asymptomatic infections of the disease, with those without any symptoms encouraged to attend.

Opening at 11am, the Ballinasloe centre is one of four new walk in test centres opening across the country this morning, with similar facilities set to operate in Crumlin in Dublin, at Naas Racecourse in Kildare and Athlone Regional Sports Centre

Around 14,000 people were tested at similar centres over the past week with a positivity rate of around 3 percent.

People who are over 16 years of age can attend the centres without a referral from GPs.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says the Ballinasloe centre will be open for three days and she is encouraging locals to avail of the facility.