Galway’s first Gigabit working hub to be based at Portershed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s first Gigabit working hub is to be established at Portershed in the city.
The SIRO-Vodafone initiative will provide super high-speed fibre broadband connections at working hubs located at Bowling Green and Market Street.
Originally located near Eyre Square, Portershed has recently moved to both premises as part of a major expansion.
Since it was established five years ago, Portershed has created almost 800 jobs through its work in supporting the development of local tech start-ups.
Community Manager at Portershed, Anthony Shaughnessy, explains how this new Gigabit connectivity will benefit Galway…