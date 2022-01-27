Galway’s first Gigabit working hub to be based at Portershed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s first Gigabit working hub is to be established at Portershed in the city.

The SIRO-Vodafone initiative will provide super high-speed fibre broadband connections at working hubs located at Bowling Green and Market Street.

Originally located near Eyre Square, Portershed has recently moved to both premises as part of a major expansion.

Since it was established five years ago, Portershed has created almost 800 jobs through its work in supporting the development of local tech start-ups.

Community Manager at Portershed, Anthony Shaughnessy, explains how this new Gigabit connectivity will benefit Galway…