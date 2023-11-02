Galway’s Dough Bros climbs to top 20 World’s Best Pizza rankings

Galway’s The Dough Bros has once again been listed amongst the best pizzerias in the world.

The city pizzeria has climbed more than 20 spots in Big 7 Travel’s World’s Best Pizza list – it’s now ranked 15th

The Dough Bros was founded by brothers Ronan and Eugene Greaney in 2013 and has been listed many times in European and global rankings

Big 7 Travel commended the family-run business for its use of both Italian and locally sourced ingredients.