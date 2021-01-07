Galway’s Covid-19 test positivity rate higher than national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures from the HSE have revealed that the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests being carried out at Galway Airport is considerably above the national average.

Community Healthcare West says, since New Years Day, the positivity range at the Carnmore site has ranged from 23 to 31 percent.

In a statement, it warns this represents significant community transmission, and emphasises the need for us all to stay at home where possible.

The positivity rate for Galway is considerably higher than the national average, which is currently just over 20 percent.

HSE CEO Paul Reid this afternoon described the current national situation as quite bleak…

