Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate up nearly 200% week-on-week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate is up nearly 200% percent week-on-week.

According to HSE figures, the incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 377.8 – with close to 1,000 cases of COVID-19 recorded over the last 14 days.

That’s up from 128.3 on the 28th December – with 331 cases confirmed over that period.

It comes as Galway has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began – with 160 reported last evening.

Meanwhile, cases at UHG are also at an all time high, with 43 Coronavirus patients currently being treated there.

Despite this sharp increase, Galway’s infection rate remains the 9th lowest nationwide and significantly below the national average of 469.8.

Monaghan has the highest incidence rate nationwide at 1060.5, followed by Louth 914.2, while Wicklow has the lowest rate at 195.2.