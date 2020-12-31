Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate up 112% week-on-week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate has increased by 112% week-on-week.

According to the latest HSE figures, the incidence rate per 100 thousand of population here now stands at 183.3 – that’s up from 86.4 this day last week.

With 473 new cases confirmed over the past 14 days, Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate has more than double since Christmas eve.

It comes as Galway has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

112 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county in the latest round of figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The highest number of cases prior to last evening had been recorded on October 17th when 107 cases were notified for Galway.

Despite this sharp increase, Galway’s incidence rate per 100 thousand of population is the 9th lowest in the country and well below the national average of 272.7.

Donegal has the highest infection rate nationwide at 520.1, followed by Monaghan 514.8, while Leitrim has the lowest rate at 93.6.