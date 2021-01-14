Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate reaches over 1000

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14-day infection rate has reached over 1000.

The latest figures from NPHET, show the incidence rate per 100,000 of population in the city and county now stands 1049 – the highest figure since the pandemic began.

With 2,707 cases of the virus recorded in the city and county over the past two weeks, Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 1049 – that’s up from 562.7 this day last week.

Over half of these new cases have been reported since Monday – including 604 on Tuesday and 200 last evening.

Despite the continued surge in case numbers, Galway’s incidence rate remains the 9th lowest nationwide and well below the national average of 3,569.

Monaghan has the highest 14-day infection rate nationally at 2,738, followed by Louth at 2,323, while Leitrim has the lowest rate at 705.