Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 has now fallen below neighbouring counties in the HSE West region.

The 14 day rate in Galway stands at 84.9 per 100 thousand in population, with 219 cases of the virus recorded in the period.

This compares to a rate of 93.5 in Mayo and a rate of 86.8 in Roscommon.

Donegal has the highest infection rate at 204.2, while Kilkenny has the lowest rate of infection nationwide at 21.2.