Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate down almost half since last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 infection rate is down by almost half week-on-week.

The latest NPHET figures show the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in the city and county now stands at 574.3 – that’s compared to 1016.8 this day last week.

1,482 new cases of the virus have been recorded in Galway over the past two weeks, including 588 in the last seven days.

The figure of 574.3 leaves Galway roughly mid-table among counties, with the national average now standing at 674.

Monaghan has the highest rate in the country at 1399.3, followed by Louth at 1044.3, while Leitrim has maintained the lowest rate at 271.5.