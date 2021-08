print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate remains well above the national average.

The infection rate per 100,000 of population stands at 617 compared to the national average of 482.

With 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in city and county over the past two-weeks, Galway has the six highest infection rate nationwide.

Monaghan has the highest rate at 1,130, follow by Donegal at 976, while Longford has the lowest rate 376.