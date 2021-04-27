Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate slightly higher that other Western counties

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 is now 76.7 – moving slightly higher that other counties in the HSE West area.

198 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county over the last fortnight.

Mayo has a 14 day rate of 74.3 with 97 cases recorded over the period.

The 14 day incidence rate in Roscommon stands at 69.7 with 45 cases recorded in the county over the fortnight.

Galway’s five day moving average stands at 16, while Mayo has a five day average of seven and Roscommon has a rate of two.

Donegal has the highest 14 day rate of infection nationwide at 288.3, while Kilkenny has the lowest rate at 26.2.