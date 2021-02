print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14 day incidence rate is now the third highest in the country at 330.9.

48 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the city and county last evening, the third highest number of new cases nationwide with 230 new cases in Dublin and 59 in Limerick.

854 cases have been recorded in Galway over the last fortnight.

Offaly is the county with the highest infection rate at 431, followed by Dublin at 343.4.

The national average rate of infection stands at 243.