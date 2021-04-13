Galway’s COVID 19 incidence rate now 45 points below national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate is now 86.8, 45 points below the national average.

Galway is now ranked mid table with the 14th highest level of infection.

224 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county over the last fortnight, with 21 new cases recorded last evening.

Offaly has the highest infection rate at 278.3 per 100 thousand in population.

Kilkenny is the county with the lowest level of infection at 15.1.

The national average 14 day incidence rate stands at 131.9.