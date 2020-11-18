Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate drops by 22% week-on-week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate per 100 thousand of population has dropped by 22% week-on-week.

According to the latest HSE figures, Galway’s 14 day infection rate now stands at 84.5 – that’s compared to 108.1 this time last week.

The incident rate here is the sixth lowest nationwide behind counties Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Kildare and Leitrim.

It comes as the average number of daily cases of COVID-19 has risen from 350 to 424 over the past week.

The Health Minister is appealing for Irish people who live abroad not to come home for Christmas if they don’t need to…

