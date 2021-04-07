Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 100 for first time since Christmas Eve

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14-day incidence rate has dropped below 100 for the first time since Christmas Eve.

The infection rate per 100,000 of population in the city and county now stands at 86.8 – with 224 cases of the virus recorded over the past two weeks.

Galway’s incidence rate has also dropped by 20% week-on-week – with 291 cases notified over the previous fortnight.

Offaly remains the county with the highest infection rate nationwide 407.9, followed by Westmeath at 260.2.

Sligo now has the lowest incidence rate in the country at just 27.5, while the national average now stands at 157.