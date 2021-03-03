Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate down by one third

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped by almost a third week-on-week.

The 14-day infection rate in the city and county now stands at 236.8 with 611 cases of the virus notified over the last fortnight.

That’s down from 327.4 since last Wednesday – a drop of 27%.

It comes as confirmed cases of the virus in Galway’s hospitals are continuing to decline.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients in the city and county today – with 10 at UHG and four in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Six of these patients are receiving care in ICU – with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has fallen by more than 65 percent in the past month.

However, Dr. David Nabarro from the World Health Organisation says eliminating COVID-19 from Ireland is not realistic for the near future.