Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate down 36%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate is down 36% week-on-week.

The 14 day infection rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 135.8.

Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate has fallen from 212.7 to 135.8 since last Thursday.

It comes as 115 cases of the virus have been detected in the city and county over the last fortnight – that’s compared to 549 over the previous two week period.

Galway now stands mid table nationwide in terms of the rate of infection.

Longford has the highest rate at 396.3, followed by Offaly at 363 and Dublin at 240.6.

Meanwhile, Cork has the lowest incidence of virus at 57.3.