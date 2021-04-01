Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate down 16%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14-day incidence rate is down by 16% since last week.

The infection rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 112.8 – that’s down from 134.1 last Thursday.

With 291 cases of the virus recorded over the past two weeks – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate now stands at 112.8

That’s down from 134.1this day last week – with 346 cases notified over that two-week period.

The infection rate in the city and county is also well below the national average of 161.1.

Offaly remains the county with the highest incidence rate at 484.9, followed by Donegal at 277.1, while Kerry has the lowest infection rate at 27.1.