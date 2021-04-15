Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate 36% below national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate is 36% below the national average.

The infection rate per 100,000 of population in the city and county now stands at 83.3 – that’s compared the national average of 132.

With 215 cases of the virus recorded over last fortnight, Galway stands roughly mid-table in terms of incidence rate nationwide.

The infection rate in the city and county has dropped slightly week-on-week, from 89.1 last Thursday to 83.3 today.

Offaly remains the county with the highest incidence rate nationwide at 257.8, followed by Kildare at 215.3, while Kilkenny has the lowest rate 21.2.

Meanwhile, there are 10 patients being treated for the virus in Galway hospitals today – with five each in UHG and Portiuncula hospital.

Three of these patients are being treated in the ICU at UHG.

Nationally, there are 184 COVID-19 patients in acute hospitals this afternoon, including 48 in intensive care.