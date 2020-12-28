Galway’s COVID-19 14 day infection rate more than doubles over the last week

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14 day infection rate has more than doubled over the last week.

According to HSE figures 318 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Galway over the last two weeks.

That’s compared to 133 over the previous 14 day period.

This growth in figures has seen Galway’s incidence rate per 100 thousand of population jump from 51.5 to 123.2 week-on-week.

The incidence rate here is the third highest in Connacht behind Sligo at 192.3 and Mayo at 129.5.

Donegal has the highest rate in Ireland at 425.9, while Leitrim has the lowest at 68.7.

Nationwide, the 14 day infection rate soared from 122.4 to 209.6 over Christmas week.