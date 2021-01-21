Galway’s COVID-19 14-day incidence rate down only marginally week-on-week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 14 day incidence rate has dropped only marginally week-on-week.

The latest figures from NPHET show Galway’s infection rate per 100,000 of population stands at 1041 – a drop of 4% since last Thursday.

2866 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the city and county over the past two weeks – including 1,222 over the last seven days.

At 1041, Galway’s incidence rate stands mid-table nationwide.

Monaghan has the highest rate at 2264, followed by Waterford at 1792, while Leitrim has the lowest at 468.

It comes as Galway is one of the only county’s nationwide which is experiencing an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases – with 148 reported last evening.