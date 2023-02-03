Galway’s CONNOLLY favourite for Ireland’s Eurovision song choice with decision due tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 19 year old Connemara artist CONNOLLY is the favourite heading into tonight’s Late Late show vote for Eurovision song.

Six songs are taking part in the Eurosong vote on RTÉ One from 9:35PM, all vying to become Ireland’s entry for the 2023 competition being held in Liverpool this May.

The latest betting odds are placing Lettermullen singer, Jennifer Connolly and her song Midnight Summer Night 11/8 favourite ahead of Wild Youth on 5/2.

The winner will be chosen after the public vote is added to the scores from both a national jury and an international jury.

Jennifer told Galway Bay FM’s breakfast show Mollie in the Morning how she came to be among the six acts: