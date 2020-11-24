Galway’s “Cloud” crowned Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway lurcher has seen off competition from hundreds of dogs nationwide to be crowned Ireland’s Puppy of the Year 2020.

“Cloud”, a greengrass lurcher, is 4 months old and has the appearance of a miniature Irish Wolfhound.

She’ll now become the face of national pet-retailer Petmania for the upcoming year, and has claimed prizes worth over €1,500.

Judges commended her beautiful merle coat and amazing unique eyes, as well as her “rascal” personality.

Cloud’s owner, Aine Ni Fhaoláin, says Cloud’s special talents include playing fetch, belly rubs, and eating everything she can get her paws on.