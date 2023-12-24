Galway Bay FM

24 December 2023

Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023

Galway’s Church leaders say the war horrors around the world have coloured the mood of 2023

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says it’s very hard to get your head around the scale of the suffering

Bishop Duignan says the current conflicts feel closer to us than historical ones

Bishop Duignan made his comments on Galway Bay FM’s annual Christmas Messages Programme

Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Lynda Peilow said it’s inspiring to see people here in Galway taking action to help with the needs caused by the wars

Bishop Duignan and Reverend Peilow will be joined on the Christmas Messages Programme by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons and Reverend Helen Freeburn representing the United Church Galway

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast and will be broadcast on Galway Bay FM just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay FM website from 2pm tomorrow

