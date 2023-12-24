24 December 2023
Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says it’s very hard to get your head around the scale of the suffering
Bishop Duignan says the current conflicts feel closer to us than historical ones
Bishop Duignan made his comments on Galway Bay FM’s annual Christmas Messages Programme
Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Lynda Peilow said it’s inspiring to see people here in Galway taking action to help with the needs caused by the wars
Bishop Duignan and Reverend Peilow will be joined on the Christmas Messages Programme by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons and Reverend Helen Freeburn representing the United Church Galway
The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast and will be broadcast on Galway Bay FM just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day
It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay FM website from 2pm tomorrow