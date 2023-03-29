Galway’s Ceannt Station to host flagship Mental Health Ireland campaign event tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Ceannt Station is hosting the county’s flagship event for Mental Health Ireland’s awareness campaign tomorrow.

The ‘Hello, How Are You?’ campaign is encouraging people to check in on one another.

There will be events taking place all over the county, with involvement from the local universities, GRETB, Galway County Council, Galway City Partnership and Family Resource Centres.

Aine Hurley, Galway’s Development Officer for Mental Health Ireland, explains what’s happening at the train station tomorrow from 8-11am