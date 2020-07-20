Galway’s Catherine Connolly to put name forward for Leas Cheann-Comhairle

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is to put her name forward for the role of Leas Ceann-Comhairle.

The election for the role will take place in the Dáil by secret ballot this Thursday.

Since her election as TD for Galway West in 2016, Deputy Connolly has fulfilled the role as temporary Chair of the Dáil when requested by the Ceann Comhairle.

She has also sat as Chair of the Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

The former barrister and clinical psychologist received unanimous support from the Independent Group to put her name forward for the role – and says she’s also recevied support from left-wing parties.

The Independent Deputy says over the past 101 years, a woman has not been elected as either Ceann Comhairle or Leas Ceann Comhairle in the Dáil.